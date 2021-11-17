Education

Prairie View A&M Receives $5 Million Endowment for Creation of Scholarship

Charles ButtCharles H. Butt, chairman of H-E-B, a grocery chain in Texas, has donated $5 million to Prairie View A&M University, creating the Founders Scholars scholarship for students from the state’s public high schools.

“Charles Butt has been amazingly generous to our university,” said Prairie View A&M President Dr. Ruth Simmons. “He has shown time and again that he genuinely cares about the opportunities afforded to students at PV.”

The gift will provide a permanent endowment, which will initially generate roughly $200,000 in scholarships. Scholarship awardees will become part of a cohort that will offer further enrichment opportunities.

Eligible students are entering Prairie View A&M as a full-time first year scholar, and they must have graduated in the top quartile of their high school class. Recipients of the scholarship will be expected to make satisfactory progress on their undergraduate degree completion.

